Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 6,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

