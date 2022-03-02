Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.72

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $560.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
