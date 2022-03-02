Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.72

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 30.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $164,000.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

