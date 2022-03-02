300,000 Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Fossil Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,590 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

FOSL opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $685.25 million, a PE ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 1.61. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

