Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Callaway Golf worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ELY stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.