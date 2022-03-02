Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

