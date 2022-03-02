American International Group Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $654.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $637.09 and its 200 day moving average is $626.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

