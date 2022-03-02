Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.34 and last traded at C$16.04. 385,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 272,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.31.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$979.01 million and a PE ratio of 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

