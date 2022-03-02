Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Expands By 857.1%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

CPBLF stock remained flat at $$8.82 during trading on Wednesday. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Get ALS alerts:

ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.