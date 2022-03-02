Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Expands By 857.1%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
CPBLF stock remained flat at $$8.82 during trading on Wednesday. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.
ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)
