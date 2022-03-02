Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Callinex Mines stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 21,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Callinex Mines has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Get Callinex Mines alerts:

About Callinex Mines (Get Rating)

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.