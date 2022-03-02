Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 183.0% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 618,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,909. Cavitation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

About Cavitation Technologies (Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.