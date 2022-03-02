Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). Outset Medical posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,284 shares of company stock worth $3,673,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,435. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.