iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 362,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,985,129. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

