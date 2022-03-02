GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

GoodRx stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $6,760,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

