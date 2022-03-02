iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 2,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,337. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

