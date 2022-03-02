Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.25. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,205. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

