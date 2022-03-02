Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.71%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

