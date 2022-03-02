6,450 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

