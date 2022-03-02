Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

BDX opened at $271.39 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

