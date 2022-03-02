Fulton Bank N.A. Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $405.58 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.18. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

