Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,349 shares of company stock worth $5,200,031. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

