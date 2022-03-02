Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 21,542 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.