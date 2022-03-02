EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NetApp by 48.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,316. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

