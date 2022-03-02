National Pension Service Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $77,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $315.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

