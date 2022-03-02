ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 16,726 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $36,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 340,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 358.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 175,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 137,619 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $10,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

