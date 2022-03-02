Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.