Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $289.84 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

