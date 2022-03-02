Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $979.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

