Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $25.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of XENT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,889,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.