Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $25.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.95.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of XENT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.56.
About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
