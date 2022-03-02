McAdam LLC Purchases Shares of 3,779 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,802,000 after acquiring an additional 188,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after acquiring an additional 241,759 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $62.51. 70,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

