McAdam LLC Has $58,000 Position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in T2 Biosystems were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTOO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,417. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

