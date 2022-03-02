Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $138.31. 12,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,085. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

