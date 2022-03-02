Jefferies Group LLC Sells 34,129 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

