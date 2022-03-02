Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price at $72.33

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

