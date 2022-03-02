New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NMFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.