iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 26,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,027. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

