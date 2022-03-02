Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.41 and a 200 day moving average of $566.11. The company has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

