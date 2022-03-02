Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BCE by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $53.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

