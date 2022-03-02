Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $755,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9,822.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,043,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,212 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 5.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

