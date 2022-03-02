Shyft Network (SHFT) One Day Volume Hits $161,990.00

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $45.49 million and $161,990.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00034859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00105512 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,198,959 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

