BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,765,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BOXS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,007. BoxScore Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
