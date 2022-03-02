McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,643. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

