Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.76, but opened at $28.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 3,639 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.89.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.