Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 5225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Get Certara alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Certara by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.