Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Increases By 200.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $$10.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.