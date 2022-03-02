Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 560.0% in February

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CCOEY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of -0.31. Capcom has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Capcom (Get Rating)

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

