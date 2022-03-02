Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Up 9.1% Following Strong Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.24 and last traded at $82.91. Approximately 5,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,114,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

