Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Playtika by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Playtika by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,602,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 97,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

