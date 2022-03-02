iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on March 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:IBTD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 4,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.