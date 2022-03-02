MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $464.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

