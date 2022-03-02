WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $20.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of WW International stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $754.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

