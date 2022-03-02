WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $20.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
Shares of WW International stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $754.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
